Agartala: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb today said that the government is examining the new decision in making the National Service Scheme (NSS) compulsory in schools along the border of the state on a priority basis as it shares an 856 km long international border with Bangladesh.

While inaugurating an event on Youth Felicitation and Mega Blood Donation Camp organized by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Deb said, “Plans have been made to make NSS compulsory in schools along the border of the state on a priority basis. The state government is expanding various opportunities in the field of education with the aim of building a secure future for future generations”.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said that the government has planned to make NSS compulsory and effective in all border schools as the first state in the country to create a service mentality among the students through programs like NSS.

“Students need to be aware of the vital current events in student life and the surrounding educational programs. The Mission 100 Vidyajyoti Schools scheme is going to make a significant contribution to the education system of the state. In the case of Tripura, the central government has taken a sincere approach to its successful implementation in a number of areas, including relaxation of various conditions”, Deb said.

He said that the state government is working to prioritize women empowerment by increasing social participation and maintaining transparency in the expansion of all opportunities starting from recruitment.

“Bunch of plans is being implemented to ensure the livelihood of women,” CM said.

Meanwhile, after inspecting the blood donation program, the CM and other guests honored the awardees for their outstanding contribution in the field of sports and services in the past years.

Finally, the CM urged the people to utilize the opportunity of the covid vaccination program for 15 to 18-year-olds.