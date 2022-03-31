Agartala (Tripura): The fish production in Tripura as well as the consumption of fish per capita has increased significantly in the state which indicates that people's income has risen, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday. The CM attended the one-day Bioflock Fish Farming Workshop and inaugurated ‘Mukhya Mantri Nibir Matsyachash Prakalpa’ held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here in Agartala.

“At present fish production in the state has increased a lot. The amount of fish consumption per capita has also increased which is one of the determinants of the economic development of the state. Fisheries also have a special role in the economic development of the state”, Deb said. On this occasion, Chief Minister also inaugurated the extensive fish farming project.

Successful fish farmers in the bio flock system of eight districts were welcomed on Tuesday and the guests unveiled the cover of a booklet related to the fish farming project. Speaking on the occasion, Deb said that there is an opportunity to earn more in a short span of time through fish farming. The chief minister said, “at present, with proper management, conventional fish farming, as well as fish farming with bio flocks, are being carried out scientifically."

"People's interest in this profession has also increased. The per capita fish consumption has increased to 25.53 kg in the last four years. The area under fish farming has increased by 8.20 per cent. The number of fish producers has increased by 4.62 per cent. Fish production has increased by 5.97 per cent”, Deb added.