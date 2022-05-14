Agartala: In a major development, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has submitted his resignation to the governor Satyadev Narayan Arya. Prior to tendering his resignation, Dev met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday and informed him about the decision.

Although the BJP is yet to divulge any reason behind the resignation of the Chief Minister, sources in the party said that there had been a rebellion against the leadership of Biplab Kumar Dev from within the party.

Party sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma and Lok Sabha MP from Tripura and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik could be the party's choice for the top post.

The BJP legislature party in Tripura will meet later on Saturday to elect its new leader to succeed Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister, sources said. Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde have been appointed as observers for the election of the legislature party leader, they said. Union Minister Yadav and the party's national general secretary Tawde are already in Tripura and will attend the legislature party meeting. Besides them, the party's state in-charge Vinod Sonkar will attend the meeting, they said. Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

His resignation comes barely a week after Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee had demanded the same alleging deterioration in the law and order situation in the state. “A total lawlessness is sweeping the state as murder, rapes and rioting have become a daily routine in the BJP ruled state,” alleged Congress leader and former minister Sudip Roy Barman has said earlier this month.

In the past four months, the state has witnessed as many as 23 murders while rape cases have gone up from 127 in 2020 to 137 in 2021, he claimed at a press conference at Congress Bhavan here. “Nobody is safe under the Biplab Kumar Deb regime as a doctor was attacked at workplace and goons attacked the personal security officer and driver of a former minister”, he said.

