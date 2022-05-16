Agartala: A day after Dr. Manik Saha took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura, the former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said changing Chief Minister of the ruling party ahead of the assembly poll is a 'sign of weakness.'

While speaking with reporters, Sarkar who is also the leader of opposition CPI(M), slammed the saffron party claiming that the party has miserably failed to deliver its pre-poll promises.“This government failed to deliver the pre-poll promises which they made prior 2018 election. When questions arose regarding these matters they try to divert the attention. The former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said we don’t run factory to manufacture jobs when unemployed youths asked him about jobs and suggested them to open shops of cigarettes, Paan and to rear cow and goat”, Sarkar said.

Sarkar who has been Chief Minister four times added that all the decisions taken by this BJP government have no link with the public interest. “All the decisions of the BJP government are inhuman. People living in villages are facing a severe financial crisis. No job, no work, no food, people are dying for food, selling their children. People are migrating from the state in search of jobs. The price of essential commodities is skyrocketing. They are attacking the means of livelihood. There is no freedom of the press since more than 40 media persons came under attack, crimes are increasing and the police have become silent spectators," Sarkar said.

He also claimed that nothing will be solved even after changing Chief Minister as people are not satisfied with this step. “They (BJP) converted the state into 'jungle raj (Anarchy). Their performance is zero and on the other hand, after the announcement of the results they carried out a fascist attack. The vote turned into a farce and they are oppressing the voice of opposition”, Manik added.

