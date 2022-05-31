Agartala: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura has issued a notice to Chief Minister Manik Saha seeking a reply from him regarding the Model Code of Conduct violation in the state where bypolls are slated to be held. The notice was served on Tripura Chief Minister following a complaint filed by CPM State committee secretary Jitendra Chowdhury against the CM on May 28.

The notice was undersigned by additional chief electoral officer UJ Mog. The notification further stated that after the announcement of the by-election, the Model Code of Conduct came into force in North district, Dhalai district, Six Agartala Assembly Constituency and Eight Town Bordowali as these areas fall under the four Assembly constituencies--Six Agartala, Eight Town Bordowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma--where bypolls are being conducted.

"The CM used government transportation and also combined official work with electioneering during his visit to the north Tripura district and Dhalai district-- a copy of the CM's tour programme issued by Goutam Chakraborty, Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to Chief Minister, was also attached with this complaint," the notice further stated. Hence, as per ECI instructions contained in Chapter VII of the Manual on Model Code of Conduct that no ministers belonging to the Central or State government, shall not combine in any manner their official tour with election work after the announcement of the bye-elections.

"A minister is entitled to use of an official vehicle for visiting headquarters or office from his place of residence for official work only. The official vehicle shall not be used for electioneering or any other political activity," stated the ECI guidelines. Therefore, Goutam Chakraborty, PPS to Chief Minister, Tripura, was asked to submit a reply regarding the complaint within three days from the date of receipt of the notice.