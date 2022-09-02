Khunti (Jharkhand): In a gruesome murder incident, three members of a family in Jharkhand's Khunti district were hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon by unidentified assailants on Wednesday night. The incident was so frightening that family members of the deceased and villagers didn't report the incident for 24 hours to the police.

Later, Krishna Munda, the son-in-law of the family living in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, somehow came to know about the incident and informed other relatives, only then after police got the information, and a team of police personnel dispatched to the village. The dead bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem after 40 hours of the incident. For now, neither the police officials nor the villagers are ready to utter a word about the incident.

According to the reports, the incident happened in an extremely remote Kodelebe village in the district, where at midnight, village head Bayar Singh Munda, his son Budhram Munda and his son's wife Mani Mundine were dragged from their house and taken 100 meters away to an isolated place and hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons as told by the some of the relatives of the deceased.

The attackers also tried to kill six-year-old Etwa Munda, but somehow he survived with grievous injuries and was later sent to hospital after police reached the village.

It is suspected that the local tyrants are involved in this mass murder and after carrying out the incident, they threatened villagers by holding a Panchyat (village meeting) asking them not to report the incident to the police or to face dire consequences. However, nothing is clear about the exact reason behind the murder.

The topography of the Naxal-affected village can be understood that the closest motorable road from the village is 4 to 5 km away and it took hours for the security forces to reach the village through the rickety path between the forest and high hills to bring back the dead bodies of the deceased on their shoulders.