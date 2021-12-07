Bengaluru: A former Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant, convicted for committing triple murder in Bengaluru, was nabbed in Haryana on Monday after absconding for 11 years. The convict Dharam Singh Yadav, was living in Haryana with his second wife and two children after a dramatic jailbreak 11 years ago.

October 19, 2008, Yadav had murdered his wife Anu Yadav (35) and two minor children Keerthi (14) and Shubham (8) by slitting their throats.

He removed gold ornaments from his dead wife's neck to divert the police investigation. Yadav even went on to file a complaint in the station.

Nonetheless, Yadav was convicted after the police probe successfully unravelled the entire plot in court.

Yadav spent two years and two months in jail. In 2010, he was admitted to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after complaining of abdominal pain.

A scheming Yadav did not wait much longer before making his way out of the prisoner's ward in the hospital by hurling chilli powder at the sentinel's face.

Although a case was registered in the adjoining VV Pura police station, he remained absconding since then.

Meanwhile, the convict had opened a liquor shop in Haryana using a fake identity and married a woman from Assam with help of a matchmaking website.

A dressing down from the Karnataka High Court to the police brought the investigators up to speed and subsequently led to the man's re-arrest after 11 years.

The police learned the man was drawing his pension from the Indian Air Force and used the data to narrow him down to Haryana.

Dharam Singh Yadav had joined the IAF in 1987 and retired from the services in 1997.