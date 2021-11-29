New Delhi: On the very first day of Winter Session of Parliament, the gaps within 'United Opposition' came to the fore after Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party chose to skip the meeting called by Congress' Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting took place Monday morning inside the Parliament premises to chalk out Opposition's strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament.

A total number of 11 Opposition parties attended the meeting including INC, DMK, NCP, CPM, CPI, RJD, IUML, MDMK, LJD, NC, and RSP.

The move to skip the meeting by these four key Opposition parties can be seen in view of the upcoming polls. However, Shiv Sena skipping the Opposition meeting can be seen crucial as it is a part of the alliance government in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP.

Read: TMC will not attend opposition meet because of their own meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge

On the other hand, a number of Congress leaders have recently joined TMC in various states making the relations sour between the two parties. AAP and SP are also contesting elections against Congress party in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Ahead of this Parliament session, Congress party had made it clear that it is firm on the stand of 'United Opposition' and will reach out to all like minded parties to raise the issues jointly in a strong manner.