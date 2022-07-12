Agartala: The Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress on Monday inaugurated the State Party Office at Chittaranjan Road in Agartala amid much fanfare. Senior leaders such as Sushmita Dev, Rajib Banerjee, and Subal Bhowmik were also present at the event. This comes after Trinamool National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had announced last month that their party's Tripura unit would soon launch a party office in the state.

On the occasion, Trinamool State in charge Rajib Banerjee said that the inauguration of the party office kickstarted a new journey for the party in the state. "Abhishek Banerjee has said it again and again that Tripura is our next goal. We are following that. Unless we can bring the Bengal model of governance into the state, we will continue to fight for Tripura," he said.

Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress President Subal Bhowmik said that the people of Tripura had been waiting for this day. "Even last night, the ruling party tried to create obstructions to halt the inauguration of our party office. But the people of Tripura are with us and they want Mamata Banerjee's leadership to free Tripura of the oppressive BJP regime," Bhowmik said. "Our fight is for the 2023 Assembly elections and we are clear on our goals," he added.

Also read: Tripura CM inaugurates state's first gas-based tea processing centre at Durgabari

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev highlighted how democracy was being muzzled in Tripura. "In a democratic country, it took a political party one year to establish their own party office in another state. This was not due to the lack of our efforts but other reasons. We want to assure all sections of people that we will stand by their side and fight for them. We will fight the 2023 Assembly elections not through bullets or violence but through democracy," she said.

Senior Trinamool leader Moloy Ghatak was also present at the event. "People of Tripura will have a place to raise their complaints and seek support in their struggle against the BJP government. We are determined to bring about a transition in Tripura under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh said, "The support received by the common people has given us the encouragement to continue our fight against the BJP government."