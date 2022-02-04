KOLKATA: On Thursday night, the newly-installed hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at New Delhi’s Rajpath suddenly went missing. And now Trinamool Congress has launched a scathing attack against BJP on this issue thus giving a political twist to this issue.

An article has been penned at Trinamool Congress’s mouthpiece in Bengali, “Jago Bangla” lambasting BJP and the Union government on this missing hologram statue. The party’s leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien has given a Twitter message on this issue also. However, the Union government has given an explanation that the hologram statue was removed for the time being because of bad weather conditions.

A picture has been released by O’Brien, which displays the pictures of some Trinamool Congress MPs sporting placards. “Don’s blackout Netaji”—are the words written on the placards.

“.@AITCofficial MPs protesting this evening outside the spot where BJP government tried and failed. Don’t blackout Netaji. Let there be light. Why has Netaji been kept in the dark?” O’Brien’s Twitter message has read.

On Friday, Jago Bangla carried out a detailed article on this issue. “The approach of the Union government has proved that it has utilized the name of Netaji with narrow political intentions. What happened in New Delhi for the last 48 hours was a shame for the nation and nationalists. The hologram statue of Netaji was installed with a lot of publicity and propaganda. Now it is proved that the initiative was taken just because of staunch criticism from the opposition. It was done in a hurry and hence only a hologram statue was installed there for the time being, which vanished within ten days. The Union government is playing politics over every issue. At times, this political card playing is over mock war, at times over Ram Temple, at times of Article 370, and now it over Netaji statue. They are playing with the sentiments of the Indians,” the article has read.