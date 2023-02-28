Hyderabad: The official Twitter account of the Trinamool Congress appears to have been hacked, on Tuesday. The display picture of the Twitter page was changed to feature a logo of "Yuga Labs" and the display name of the Twitter handle was changed to "Yuga Labs", later on Monday night.

An All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) worker tweeted the image of the hacked account at 1.08 am. "#AITC official account hacked??@MamataOfficial @abhishekaitc #TMC," he tweeted tagging West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

It is learnt the party was already workign on with Twitter to resolve the issue. The account of TMC has about 6.5 lakh followers in Twitter. The purported hackers have not put out any tweet yet from the TMC account.

Yuga Labs, according to its website, is a blockchain technology company based in the US. It is into developing NFTs and digital collectibles. It also specialises in cryptocurrency and digital media. According to the company, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) which was launched in April 2021 has become the world's most recognizable NFT collection and the company is the fastest-growing startup in web3.

Earlier in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked. It sent out a tweet, "I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19. Now India begins with cryptocurrency. Kindly donate bitcoins to (bitcoin wallet address)." The account was secured immediately after Twitter was made aware of.

Last year, the official Twitter account of the YSR Congress was hacked and the hackers used it to promote crypto-currencies. That time party's Twitter bio description was changed to "NFT millionaire". The coincident between today's hack and that of YSR Congress party handle is that the latter's display photo was changed to a picture from the BAYC collection, which is owned by "Yuga Labs".