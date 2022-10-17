Agartala: Youth Trinamool Congress in Tripura has decided to hold protests in all districts against what it termed the exorbitant price rise of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Tripura. Addressing a press conference at the Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress office on Monday, All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said, "We saw on the sixth day of October that the price of CNG was increased by Rs 9.30 and the price of PNG was increased by Rs 4.90.

Also read: Situation of Tripura has worsened, says state Cong chief

So after that, the drivers protested at various places. The Youth Trinamool Congress held various protests. We will protest against the increase in the price of CNG and PNG in the entire state and our demand is the immediate reduction of this price hike”. Dev who was flanked by Pradesh Youth Trinamool Congress president Santanu Saha, and other leaders claimed that about 20,000 people depend on CNG vehicles and 50,000 families depend on PNG.

"District-wise Chakka Jaam will be organized by Youth Trinamool Congress. And even then if the government does not take action, we will take this movement to Agartala, " she said. "I want to tell the Chief Minister that in 2018, CNG was Rs 41 per kg, today it is Rs 81. Are you talking about good governance?," she asked.