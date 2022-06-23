Guwahati: A group of Trinamool Congress leaders and supporters on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where the Shiv Sena MLAs are currently lodged after the major political stir caused by leader Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. The protests reportedly broke out over TMC's disappointment with the Chief Minister's ignorance of the worsening flood situation in Assam.

The protesting leaders and supporters, led by Trinamool Congress's Assam chief Ripun Bora, opined that the CM is conveniently ignoring the deaths and destruction of livelihood being caused by the Assam floods and is instead invested in toppling the Maharashtra political crisis that has temporarily taken its base in Assam.

"Around 20 Lakh people in Assam are suffering due to the flood. But CM is busy toppling Maharashtra Govt," one of the protesters said. With a heavy deployment of police officials at the site of protests some of the protesters have also been detained by the police as per reports.

According to the official numbers so far, the flash floods in Assam have affected around 55 lakh people caused due to a significant rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal also arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati this morning, where a total of 42 Maharashtra MLAs are present with Eknath Shinde. This includes 34 MLAs from Shiv Sena and 8 Independent MLAs Sada Sarvankar and Mangesh Kudalkar - two Shiv Sena MLAs, who were reported to have left Mumbai last night were also seen with Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, Assam. Whereas, on the other hand, MoS Home and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar were also spotted holding a meeting with the rebelling MLAs.