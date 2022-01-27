Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is planning to move a 'substantive motion' against West Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankar in the forthcoming budget session of the Parliament. TMC leaders said the motion could either be tabled in Rajya Sabha or in both Houses of Parliament, during the upcoming Budget Session.

The motion might be moved by a senior Rajya Sabha member from the party Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. A discussion in this regard was initiated at a meeting of the Parliamentarians of Trinamool Congress that took place virtually on Thursday afternoon that was convened to discuss the strategy of the party within the Parliament during the forthcoming budget session.

After the meeting, senior Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Sudip Bandopadhyay while addressing the media said that the role of the governor is taking an ugly turn at this moment. “It seems that he had been specially sent to West Bengal to embarrass the state government and he has been provided with a specific roadmap for that. The President of the country is elected and highly respectable. But the governor is merely an appointed person. Such an appointed person is trying to interfere in every action of the state government which has been elected with almost two-thirds of the majority. So we are thinking of moving a motion and raising the matter in the Lok Sabha as well,” Bandopadhyay said.

Trinamool Congress sources said that although discussed in a limited manner, the party’s Parliamentary team could not come to any final conclusion on whether to have any floor coordination with Congress in the forthcoming budget session.

“The matter was not discussed in that manner on Thursday’s meeting. But if necessary our party leadership might take any decision on united protests with other opposition parties,” said Sudip Bandopadhyay.

He also said that the Union government is not allowing the elected state government in West Bengal to operate freely and creating all-around hurdles. “We will take up the matter on the floor of the Parliament. We will especially protest on how the Union government is planning to call back Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service officers on central deputation,” Bandopadhyay said.