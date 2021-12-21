KOLKATA: For the third consecutive time, Trinamool Congress has wrested control over the board of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) with a landslide majority. Trinamool Congress candidates have been declared elected in 134 out of a total of 144 wards. In the previous KMC polls in 2015, Trinamool Congress candidates got elected from 131 wards.

All the heavyweight candidates of Trinamool Congress, namely, Firhad Hakim, Kajori Bandopadhyay, Debasish Kumar, Mala Roy and Paresh Pal are leading. Not in a single borough of a total of 16 boroughs, any of the opposition parties have been able to make a substantial dent in the strong Trinamool Congress fort. Hakim, perceived to be the mayor of KMC once again, had already met the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee soon after the counting started at 8am.

Hakim said that after the formation of the new board, the focus of the new council would improving the sewerage system and quick completion of the double vaccination for Covid-19. “This is a historic victory and brings more responsibilities for us,” he said.

Trinamool Congress supremo and the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, who left for Assam soon after the election results became clear, said that this was a victory for the people, of the people and by the people. “People have voted in a festive mood and totally rejected the opposition parties,” the chief minister said.

Surprising shift in votes

But what was surprising was the shift the in voters’ choice of the opposition space in KMC. As per the final results, Left Front candidates were declared elected from two wards and BJP in three wards. Although ward-wise the tally is in favour of BJP, in terms of vote share in all the 144 wards Left Front candidates are way ahead of their counterparts in the saffron camp. At the same time, Left Front candidates were in the second position in the majority of the wards.

Congress has been declared elected in two wards. Independents have wrested victory in three wards. However, immediately after collecting her winning certificate, the winning independent candidate from Ward number 135, Rubina Naaz expressed her desire to join Trinamool Congress. Confirming the development Firhad Hakim said that Naaz contacted him. “I have asked her to apply,” he said.

As per the records of the state election commission, Left Front candidates were in the second position in 66 wards, BJP is 47, Congress in 16 wards and independents in five wards.

The polling for the KMC polls took place on December 19, 2021. Despite assurance from the chief minister, Mamata Bandopadhyay and the Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary, Avishek Bandopadhyay, there were reports of widespread violence and election malpractices on the polling day. Two litigation have already been filed at the Calcutta High Court on this count. Even the state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has raised questions on this issue.

Reacting to the results, CPI(M)’s central committee member and former leader of Left parties in the West Bengal assembly, Dr Sujan Chakrabarty said that it is a matter of surprise that 10 wards of 144 wards slipped out of Trinamool Congress’s kitty. “The manner in which the election rigged, I would not have been surprised if all the 144 wards had gone to the kitty of Trinamool Congress,” he said.

Commenting on the event of the Left Front securing a better vote percentage than BJP, senior BJP leader, Jaiprakash Majumdar said that since the beginning ruling Trinamool Congress had attempted to provide oxygen to CPI(M) which is evident from the results.

