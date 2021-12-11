Kolkata: Trinamool Congress party released its manifesto for the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls on Saturday, highlighting a 10-point agenda with a special focus on better drinking water distribution and improved drainage and sewerage system in the city. TMC is the last among the major political forces in the state to release its manifesto.

In line with the 10- point agenda highlighted in the manifesto, the document has been christened as 'Dash Diganta' which means Ten horizons. Starting from additional special public toilets for women to installation of more pumps and setting of dengue detection centers—the document has several promises. Releasing the manifesto, senior Trinamool Congress leader, Subrata Bakshi said that if voted back to power, Trinamool Congress-run board will install 200 additional pumps throughout the city.

Understanding that dengue prevention had been a major challenge for the Trinamool Congress-run KMC board, the Trinamool Congress manifesto has given a special focus on this issue. The manifesto promises of setting up 30 dengue detection centers throughout the city so that the disease is detected early and remedial measures are taken.

A special focus has been given to setting up additional public toilets dedicated for women to allure the women voters in the city. To recall before the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections Trinamool Congress in the manifesto then promised of “Lokkhir Bhandar” scheme, a monthly payment scheme for the homemakers of the state ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, to allure the women voters.

That scheme reaped rich dividends for Trinamool Congress. So in the KMC manifesto, Trinamool Congress leadership made it clear that in the forthcoming elections too women voters are in focus.