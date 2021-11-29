New Delhi: The three farm laws were repealed in both the Houses of the Parliament on the first day of the winter session on Monday but like most opposition parties Trinamool Congress slammed the Modi government for not holding a discussion on it.

"Majority of the opposition parties demanded a discussion and in the business advisory committee also the members asked for a discussion on the bill but unfortunately no discussion took place either in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. We condemn this in the strongest word," said Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, senior Trinamool MP.

"Parliament is the highest forum of our democracy where discussion is very much required on the issues related to the people of this country. The farming community has been deprived of their rights. It was taken away by the government one year back after this government brought these three black acts," he added.

Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties wanted to raise the issue of year-long protest by farmers, deaths during the period of time and also the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where eight people were killed. Trinamool Congress has demanded that all the bills introduced in the Parliament should be discussed beforehand by the standing committee.

The Trinamool MP also highlighted that the low rate of discussion on bills in the parliament. "The rate of discussion is so negligible that only one out of 10 bills are scrutinised either by the standing committee or the select committee. We demand that bills should be first scrutinised and then introduced in the house," said Roy.

Two Trinamool MPs Dola sen and Shanta Chhetri were suspended from the house for the remaining winter session on allegations of causing disruption in the parliament. The party leadership has decided to raise the issue as per the provisions calling the suspension unwarranted and unconstitutional.

