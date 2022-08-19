Kolkata: The Prime Minister says a lot, but how much promise does he deliver in practice? Opposition parties have been raising such questions for a long time. Now, Trinamool Congress is targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by using the 'jumla' meter as a tool.

The ruling party of West Bengal is launching a specific system to highlight the false promises of the Prime Minister. And through this, Trinamool Congress wants to take its fight against BJP to a different level on social media.

Recently, it has been seen that Trinamool is matching shot for shot with the BJP on social media. Trinamool Congress' social media team is trending multiple issues. The new attempt of 'jumla' meter on social media.

Also read: Subramanian Swamy meets Mamata Banerjee and triggers speculations

Mamata Banerjee's party claims that this 'Jumla' meter will actually expose the lies of the ruling party at the Centre. The lies will be on public platform in black and white.

In this regard, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Derek O'Brien said, “The Prime Minister promised. Forget it again. We will present his jumla to the people. The central government has banned the use of the word jumla in the Parliament.”