Kolkata: Fifty-year-old Trinamool Congress activist Alam Gazi was murdered while returning from Basanti Bazar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday. According to reports, he was first shot dead and then his body was hacked mercilessly by the miscreants. On learning about the incident, the opposition claimed that Gazi was murdered due to intra-party squabbles in the Trinamool Congress.

However, the ruling party in its defence refuted the allegation of opposition and ruled political motive behind his murder. Gazi, a resident of Bharatgarh in South 24 Parganas, was an active member of TMC. He had left home for Basanti Bazar on Saturday morning for some work. Later, the police registered a case based on a complaint. An investigation is on to identify and trace his killers.