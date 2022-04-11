Deoghar (Jharkhand): At least one person has died while 48 others lay trapped mid-air in a row of 12 ropeway trollies for more than 21 hours since the collision with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. Sources said the at least 10 tourists sustained injuries in the collision that occurred around 4.30 pm on Sunday, and one of them died late in the night. Two Mi-17 airforce choppers are pressed into service, the source said.

"All efforts are being made to airlift the tourists to safety. An NDRF team working since Sunday night has rescued 11 people. Locals, too, are helping with the rescue operation. Ten people have sustained serious injuries in the incident, of which one of them died late last night," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri PTI quoted him as saying.

IAF has deployed its two choppers to rescue those trapped midair in ropeway accident in Jharkhand.

Asked about the reason that led to the accident, the DC said the entire district machinery was at present involved in the evacuation exercise, and a probe would be initiated only after the operation got over. Prima facie it seemed that a technical snag caused the accident, the DC maintained. He also said that the ropeway was being run by a private company. Operators running the system fled the area shortly after the accident.