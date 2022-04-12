Deoghar: A family rescued in the Trikut cable car accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar has shared their harrowing experience so much so that they had to store their own urine to ensure that if they were stuck for long in the malfunctioned cablecar, they had something to survive on.

Three people died in a major mishap in the cable car operation in Deoghar with the rescue operation stretching to three days. On Sunday afternoon, several cable cars were left dangling mid-air after a malfunction of the ropeway which saw trolley cars colliding. One person died in the initial accident while two fell to death, one each on Monday and Tuesday as they were being pulled up by helicopters.

Vinay Kumar Das and his family from West Bengal are the survivors of the mishap. Narrating his ordeal, Vinay said he and his family were stuck between life and death and he is relieved beyond words to be going back home safe and alive. "There was no space to even move freely. One irresponsible move and we could have easily died. It was a near-death experience for all of us," he told ETV Bharat recalling the horrifying time he and his family went through.

Trikut accident survivor narrates ordeals

Uncertain of how long they had to remain stranded mid-air, Vinay said he was concerned about the basic necessity. "We were six people. Two of them were women - my wife and her sister. I told all of them to just store their own urine in water bottles so that they can use it for survival later. However, thankfully, we did not face a situation where we had to resort to it," he said. British adventurer, Bear Grylls, is known to resort to extreme survival steps including drinking one's own pee if needed.

"We were relieved to see the helicopters arriving after being stranded there with almost no hopes," he added. Vinay and his family were later treated at a local hospital by the rescue authorities. His family, now leaving for their home in Harishchandrapur in Malda district of West Bengal, had come to visit Gaya for Pind Daan. Though the trip did not go as planned, a visibly overwhelmed Vinay says he will come back to Trikut next year again if the time and destiny permit.

The Trikut cable car accident took place at around 4.30 pm on Sunday when the ropeway's axle got dislodged from its socket and it stopped midway leaving several people dangling mid-air in cable cars. The rescue operation ended on Tuesday.

