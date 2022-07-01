Himachal: Boy accidentally shoots dead his two-year-old brother
Published on: 51 minutes ago
Himachal: Boy accidentally shoots dead his two-year-old brother
Published on: 51 minutes ago
Hamirpur(HP): A two-year-old was accidentally shot dead by his sibling with their father's service pistol in the Viwar police station area in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Friday. The deceased child has been identified as Siddhart who was shot in the face and was declared brought dead when the family rushed him to the hospital.
Jairam, a policeman said that his elder son started playing with the two-year-old using his gun when he accidentally pulled the trigger killing the younger one on the spot. Police have seized his service pistol and further investigation is on.
Loading...