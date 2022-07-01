Hamirpur(HP): A two-year-old was accidentally shot dead by his sibling with their father's service pistol in the Viwar police station area in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district ​​on Friday. The deceased child has been identified as Siddhart who was shot in the face and was declared brought dead when the family rushed him to the hospital.

Jairam, a policeman said that his elder son started playing with the two-year-old using his gun when he accidentally pulled the trigger killing the younger one on the spot. Police have seized his service pistol and further investigation is on.