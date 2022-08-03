Srinagar: As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Kashmiri Pandit activist Sandeep Mawa on Wednesday affixed the national flag on the locked gate of the separatist organisation All-Party Hurriyat Conference's office in the Rajbagh area of ​​Srinagar.

'Separatist Hurriyat Conference were working on the directions of Pakistan here. Pakistan and Hurriyat together have ruined Kashmiris. (They) have left the slogan of freedom and now they are looking to destroy our new generation through drugs. We want to tell them that they should also hold the national flag of India, now the office of Hurriyat has also been Indianised," Mawa told reporters.

Tricolour affixed on Hurriyat office in Srinagar

"The development and prosperity of Kashmir is possible only under the Indian flag. The youth here have been misled for the past 32 years, now is the time for a healing touch," he said, adding, "We just wanted to convey a message. The flag was put up with a good intention, the police also removed it as a precaution in front of me."