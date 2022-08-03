Pithoragarh(Uttarakhand): A 100-feet tricolor will be hoisted on August 15 in Gunji village on the China-Nepal border at an altitude of 11500 feet. On Independence Day, the tricolor will be hoisted at Gunji, Navidhang and Adi Kailas.

According to sources, the venue for a 100-feet high flag has been prepared in Gunji and a pole has also been erected there for the flag. The tricolor will be hoisted from August 13 to 15. Pithoragarh administration has started preparations to hoist the tricolor at a high altitude.

On Wednesday, a meeting was organized in the district office auditorium of Pithoragarh. In the meeting, DM Dr Ashish Chauhan said that on the occasion of Independence Day, 100 feet tricolor will be hoisted at Gunji situated at an altitude of 11500 feet in the district. All its preparations have been completed. He said that an invitation has also been sent to the Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami for this program.

Along with this, many adventure activities in the high Himalayan regions will also be organized during the celebration of Independence day.