Muzaffarpur: On August 15 this year, the tricolor made from Muzaffarpur in Bihar will be hoisted in the valleys of Kashmir. Khadi Village Industries Association has sent 7500 tricolor flags to Jammu and Kashmir. On Independence Day, the tricolors made here will be hoisted in all the valleys of Kashmir including Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Samba, and Pahalgam as it will be 75 years on the 15th of August since the country became independent.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 75th anniversary of Independence Day will be celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav across the country, and to meet the demands for Indian flags, Khadi Village Industries Association was ordered to make 7500 tricolor flags. The tricolor has been prepared by the artisans of Khadi Village Industries of Muzaffarpur in two sizes.

One is made from khadi cloth, which is one to two feet wide and three feet long, while the second one is three feet wide and four and a half feet long. Khadi Village Industries Association is getting a lot of orders under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Approximately 100 artisans have been working day and night in sewing and printing the wheel.

The President of District Khadi Village Industries Association of Muzaffarpur, Virendra Kumar said that the Khadi Sangh of Jammu and Kashmir has an old relationship with them. Even before this, orders for cotton clothes kept coming. However, this is the first time that an order for the tricolor flag has been placed. An employee of Khadi Village Industries says that the order of Jammu and Kashmir has been fulfilled. Along with this, the tricolor flag made for Muzaffarpur has also been sent to Assam and Nagaland.

"7500 tricolor flags have been sent to Jammu and Kashmir, 2500 to Assam, and 3500 to Nagaland. Only in Muzaffarpur, more than 7500 flags have been sold. We are still getting orders. Ten thousand orders are still with us," said Rajan Kumar, an employee of Khadi Village Industries. The Muzaffarpur Khadi Village Industries Association has prepared the flags in time and sent them through courier.