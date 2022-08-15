Bengaluru: Amidst the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Waycool Foods, a food and agro-technology platform celebrated 75th Independence Day in a unique way by crafting a grand Indian flag, comprising a variety of vegetables weighing around 20 tonnes in an area of 7,632 square feet near its distribution center in Kannamangala, Bengaluru.

Different types of fresh vegetables grown in India were used to make this flag. The Saffron colour for the flag was made from carrots, white color from radish and potato pieces. Greens were served with capsicum, beans, and okra. Fruits and vegetables were immediately donated to the Akshaya Patra Foundation after the show so that not even a gram of the vegetables used in the show was wasted.