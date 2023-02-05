New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to mystic poet Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary and reiterated the resolve for a just, harmonious and prosperous society in line with his vision. The mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

"While bowing before Sant Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary, we remember his great messages. On this occasion, we reiterate our resolve for a just, harmonious and prosperous society in line with his vision," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Following his (Sant Ravidas) path, we are serving and empowering the poor through various initiatives," the prime minister said.

Earlier on Saturday President Droupadi Murmu greeted the people of the country on the eve of Sant Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary. "I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidasji," the President said in her message. She further said that Sant Ravidas worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

"Sant Guru Ravidas was a great social reformer and messenger of peace, love and brotherhood. He worked tirelessly to remove caste and religion-based discrimination. He worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden. He also wrote many compositions on different social issues," she said. Calling upon the citizen of the country to follow Ravidas' teachings, Murmu said, "His life is a unique example of sacrifice and penance. He considered service to humanity as service to God. Let us follow his teachings and move forward with the overall aim of public well-being." (With Agency inputs)