New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary. "I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," Modi tweeted.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that Gandhi taught the country to live with love, equality of all religions and to fight for truth. "Bapu taught the whole country to live with love, equality of all religions and to fight for the truth. Salutes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day," he wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Gandhi and said that he inspired the country to make it Atmanirbhar. "Millions of salutes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, who inspired us to make the country Atmanirbhar by following the path of indigenous and self-reliance. It would be a true tribute to Gandhi ji to adopt the ideas of cleanliness, indigenous and self-language of respected Bapu in the Amrit Kaal," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bowed down to Mahatma Gandhi in tribute and said that the path shown by him for world peace is relevant even today. "I bow down to respected Bapu on his death anniversary and pay my humble tributes. The path shown by him for world peace and India's progress is very relevant even today. Due to his inspiration, the construction of a new and self-reliant India is progressing today," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

BJP national president JP Nadda, in his tribute said that the Mahatma paved the way for peace and welfare of humanity through truth and non-violence. "I bow down on his death anniversary to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who paved the way for peace and welfare of humanity through truth and non-violence. Your ideal life and welfare thoughts will always inspire us to serve the nation and society," Nadda said.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.