New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri also followed suit. Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tributes to the former prime minister.

"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," he wrote. India celebrates Good governance day on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had been in power from 1998 to 2004. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93.