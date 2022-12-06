New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary. The Prime Minister said his struggles gave hope to millions while paying floral tributes to him at Parliament complex. He was accompanied by President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten," he tweeted.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution on his 66th death anniversary.