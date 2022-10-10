New Delhi: Tributes poured in for late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on Monday. Hailing him as "Dharti Putra" (son of the soil) President Draupadi Murmu said that his loss is an irreparable loss to the country.

She also said that Mulayam was respected by leaders across the party line. The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters!," tweeted the President.

Fondly recalling his interactions with Mulayam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that despite political rivalry the SP veteran always had cordial relations with other party leaders. " Regardless of political rivalry, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever he met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief" tweeted Singh.

"Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades. In his long public life, he worked in many positions and contributed to the development of the country, society and the state. His death is very painful," he stated in another tweet.

Condoling his demise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Mulayam will always be remembered as a grassroots mass leader. "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots mass leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.," tweeted Shah. "I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. peace peace peace," he stated in another tweet.

"He (Mulayam) was a people's leader. He devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor. He used to respect all religions and fight for all religions. There's no person in India who would not be grieved on this day," said National Conference leader and Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the State Government has declared three-day of State mourning on the demise of the SP veteran. "On the death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, the Uttar Pradesh government announces three days of state mourning. His last rites will be performed with full state honors," tweeted Adityanath.

"The demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. His death marked the end of a major pillar of socialism and a struggling era. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters," he stated in another tweet.

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi also condoled his demise. "As the Defense Minister of the country and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the contribution of Mulayam Singh will always be remembered," Sonia said in a statement.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hailed Mulayam as a "true warrior" associated with grassroots politics. " The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is very sad news. He was a true warrior associated with grassroots politics. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members including Shri Akhilesh Yadav," tweeted Rahul.

Condoling Mulayam's death, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted "Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His incomparable contribution to Indian politics as a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Defense Minister of the Government of India and a strong advocate of social justice will always be remembered. @yadavakhilesh And my deepest condolences to all the other loved ones."

The SP patriarch's once bitter political rival Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) chief Mayawati also condoled his demise. "Very sad news of the passing away of veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of UP Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji today. My deepest condolences to his family and all well-wishers," she stated in a tweet.

"Received the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and socialist leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to all his fans and family members to bear this immense loss. peace," tweeted AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.