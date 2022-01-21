Udaipur: Before the row over Alwar incident has died down, another incident of gangrape surfaced in Udaipur district of Rajasthan. In the broad daylight, a woman from the tribal community was kidnapped and gang-raped at Jhadol police station area in Udaipur district of Rajasthan. The grisly incident has occurred just 500 metres away from Bagpura police outpost in the Jhadol police station area.

An FIR has been lodged against two local residents, said the police, adding that probe into the matter has begun. The FIR has been registered on the basis of statement provided by the victim. Besides, medical examination has also been performed on the victim. After the horrific incident, the victim stated to be in a naked condition covered a distance of at least 500 metres to report the matter to the police outpost, said the source.

"Senior police officers are at the crime spot and they have recovered a saree and a wrist watch from the crime occurrence spot." Besides, an forensic team has also been camping at the site to lift evidences from the spot, added the police. According to police source, Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Choudhary along with forensic team and Jhadol Police has been camping at the crime spot.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, said, "This gangrape incident of a woman from tribal community that too in broad daylight speaks volumes about the law and order situation in Rajasthan. It has gone for a toss. Criminals are emboldened. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who is also the head of state home department is unable to contain crimes in the state. "

