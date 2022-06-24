New Delhi: When the NDA's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination today, the entire senior leadership of the BJP including Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled states also participated in it. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also reached Delhi to participate in the nomination and after attending the program, he said in a special conversation with ETV India that the election of Droupadi Murmu to the highest post is a historic decision and for this, he would say congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and other top BJP leadership.

Thakur said, "For the first time in the history of India, a tribal woman has been nominated to the post of President and the decision is welcomed by all of us as well as the public. The whole country is welcoming this decision today." On the nomination of Yashwant Sinha from the opposition side, Thakur said that his being the candidate will not make any difference but the step taken by NDA is flawless.

NDA's president candidate sets an example: Jai Ram Thakur

Responding to the opposition's allegations, Thakur said that Maharashtra's alliance was like the two opposite poles and there was no match of their ideologically or otherwise. "Shive Sena always fought against Congress and due to this, there was an indication that this alliance would not last long. The breakdown of the alliance in Maharashtra has nothing to do with the presidential election," he added.

Thakur claimed that the 'Agniath' scheme is the need of the hour. "Our soldiers in the country should be young and full of enthusiasm. This scheme has increased employment opportunities. 25% of Agniveers will remain in service, while for the remaining 75%, the central government has arranged many employment opportunities and people should not neglect that. There is only political opposition to the plan, it should not happen. The youth are getting complete information about the scheme, and hence they are withdrawing from the movement," he said.

Chief Ministers of many BJP-ruled states have said that priority will be given to Agniveers in state government jobs. "I will also consider this and will provide job opportunities in Himachal Pradesh," he added.