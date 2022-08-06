Tapi (Gujarat): A small tribal village called Chhidiya in the Tapi district has received an order to make 5 lakh bamboo sticks to carry the national flag for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started by the central government to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. "They have been provided this work under National Rural Livelihood Mission," an official said.

Also read: India's last village 'Mana' to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has been launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is a step to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it.