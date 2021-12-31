Kanker(Chhattisgarh): Thousands of tribals blocked State Highway 25 at Mardara of Pakhanjur in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh demanding that the work of the bridge being built across the Bechaghat river should be stopped. The entire area has been converted into a cantonment by the police. For 27 days, tribals have been protesting indefinitely in Bechaghat against the bridge and the proposed BSF camp.

Dukhu Ram Nareti, who was involved in the protest, said that ''the government is going to build a bridge here. A camp will be set up after the bridge is built. We are protesting to save our water, forest and land. Here the government is working without a Gram Sabha.''

Navlu Ram Dhruv, who was also involved in the protest, said that ''due to the opening of the BSF camp, the security forces do not go into the inner area and protect the villagers, but they beat up the villagers. The tribals feel insecure with the jawans.''

Since last year, villagers have been agitating against the camp in Silger, South Bastar. Now in North Bastar also the tribals have started into an indefinite protest against the proposed camp.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced the construction of a bridge at a cost of about 15.89 lakh crore. With the construction of this bridge, Kanker district, as well as the neighbouring district of Narayanpur, will be connected and people of the area will also be able to travel to Narayanpur. The construction of the bridge will facilitate the movement of people from more than 150 villages.

Kanker SP Shalabh Sinha says that ''the villagers are opposing the construction of the bridge. Till now the order to set up the camp has not come. We are in touch with the villagers.''

