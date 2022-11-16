Komaram Bheem (Karnataka): An elderly tribal farmer, Sidam Bheem, was killed in an attack by big cat, suspected to be a tiger, in Chowpanguda gram panchayat in Wankidi mandal of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

The big cat pounced on the farmer and dragged him a few meters before killing him while he was waiting for the joint team of officials conducting a survey of “podu” lands when the incident occurred, sources added.

Later his body was discovered with lacerations on one side of his face and bite marks on the throat and back of his neck. The incident occurred around 2.30 pm. Meanwhile, the Forest department officials inspected the spot at Gondhapur village to collect and analyze the pug marks.