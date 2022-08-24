Trials of the Pinaka are going on in the Pokharan Rajasthan
Pokhran (Rajasthan) : Trials of the Pinaka extended range rocket are going on in the Pokharan firing ranges in Rajasthan & multiple successful test firings have been carried out during these tests. Developed by DRDO, the rockets are produced by private sector firm, said DRDO officials on wednesday.
