New Delhi: Shares of Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 9 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs79.99 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. The stock zoomed 9.25 per cent to Rs1,133.25 on BSE. On NSE, it jumped 9.14 per cent to Rs1,132.30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs78.56 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing on Tuesday. Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 saw over twofold jump to Rs1,178.08 crore, compared with Rs585.37 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs1,116.56 crore, a jump of 57.66 per cent as against Rs708.20 crore a year ago.

