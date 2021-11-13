Hyderabad: Here's good news for pet lovers in the city! Dog-O-Bow stores in Hyderabad is luxurious yet cute accessories for pets and clothing brand that caters to the needs of growing pet owners.

During the festive season dog lovers buy clothes for themselves as well as for their pets. To cash in on it, Maharashtra-based fashion designer Nimisha Dixit's has opened a fashion startup called 'Dog O Bow' in Hyderabad. She got the idea for the start-up from her pet named Mylo. "I stitched a beautiful raincoat for my pet dog in 2018. After receiving appreciation from my friends and family, I resolved to set up Pet Clothing store," Nimisha said.

The clothing varieties start from beds, food collars, hoodies, leashes, harnesses. Now as Halloween approaches Dog O Bow has a varied range of colourful themed spooky scarfs, traditional bows, neckties, bandanas, tuxedos, and different types of caps. "We make clothes and mattresses such as tangis, tuxedos, sherwani, frocks, depending on the taste of the consumer. We have two stores in Banjara Hills and Kukatpally. We also have a branch in Chennai,” Dixit added.

The fashion designer says that with some 50 members working under her, supplying different design outfits for dogs and delivering them to various metro cities has been quite a task. "The varied range of collections of dog collars, leashes, tuxedos, winter wear, hats, sofa beds, normal beds, potty bags, raincoats, and much more can be found in stores of Dog O Bow. We are creating different designs for male and female animals. Nearly, 250 costumes and accessories were made by me." Fashion Designer added.