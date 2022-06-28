Bengaluru: Tremors were felt at multiple locations of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka on Tuesday morning triggering panic among the people. The incident took place at 7.45 a.m. and the people experienced the tremors for about 3 to 7 seconds. Many ran out of their houses in panic.

The tremors were felt in Karike, Peraje, Bhagamandala, Madikeri, Napoklu in Kodagu district and Sampaje, Goonadka, Guttigaaru near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. This is the third time they were experiencing the tremors in the last three days. The areas surrounding Sullia experienced the tremors for the second time.

The people of Sullia claimed to hear a huge soundaftre which the vessels, furniture materials and roofing top sheets stated shaking. Three days ago an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the richter scale was reported in Sullia and surrounding areas. Kodagu had experienced similar earth tremors in 2018. The district authorities and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) were looking into the issue.