Mangaluru(Karnataka): Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Sunday. Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 am, sources said. Posts on the tremors also appeared on social media.

Sampaje gram panchayat president GK Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise. The tremors were more intense than those felt in the recent past, he said. The region is experiencing tremors after a gap of more than a week. Mild tremors have been felt in the area several times between June 25 and July 1 in Sullia and several places in the neighbouring Kodagu district. The report from the Karnataka State National Disaster Monitoring Centre on Sunday's tremor is awaited. (PTI)