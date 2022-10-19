Chamoli (Uttarakhand): One trekker was killed while six others remained stranded between Panar Bugyal and Rudranath along the Rudranath trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The seven-member group included three trekkers from West Bengal and four local porters.

“The trekkers informed us on the phone that one trekker from West Bengal has died and the rest of them need to be rescued. Our team has left for the area around 32 km from the nearest SDRF base,” said Negi. “A team of forest officials from the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary has also left for the area,” said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) spokesperson Lalita Negi said on Wednesday.

Divisional forest officer Indra Singh Negi said the disaster management department informed him about the trekkers and they rushed their team.