Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Nature lovers have discovered a new lake in Rudraprayag district at an altitude of 16,500 feet near the Panpatia glacier, about 60 km from Madmaheshwar. A six-member team after making a digital route map trekked to the area. It took almost six days for the team to cover a distance of 60 km to arrive at the new lake. The team spent two days in the glaciers also.

According to trekking team members, to locate the new lake, they left the starting point with all equipment. Reaching the unknown pool was a risky affair. Hence, the team studied the Himalayas with help of Google Earth Map for about five months. Thereafter, a digital route was prepared.

Abhishek Panwar, a resident of Goundar village, and a member of the trekking team said, "We took the Madmaheshwar-Dhaula and Kshetrapal-Kanchnikhal route to reach the spot. Poor or lack of network facility at high altitudes, made the task even more difficult to reach the new lake. Google did not work here. We covered a distance of sixty kilometres from Madmaheshwar area to reach the new lake." Akash Panwar, another member of the team, said "It took six days to reach the new lake. Besides, we spent two days in the glaciers."