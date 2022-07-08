Chandigarh : One girl student died and 19 have been injured as a giant tree uprooted and fell over a group of students in a school at Carmel Convent School, located at Sector 9 in Chandigarh. Police and medical professionals rushed to the spot after receiving information.

The students have been shifted to a GMSH hospital located nearby. According to information received so far, health conditions of three children are critical, and they are presently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place around lunch time when 19 children were playing underneath the tree when it fell over them, Home Secretary Nitin Yadav confirmed. Meanwhile, parents reached the school when they heard about the accident. It may be mentioned in this context that schools in Chandigarh have resumed from July 1 after the end of summer vacations.

