Lucknow: After the T20 World Cup-2021 between India and Pakistan, the Uttar Pradesh police has taken a tough stand against those who made anti-national remarks and will take action against them under sedition.

Disclosing this from its Twitter handle, the Uttar Pradesh police said that after the T-20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on October 24, some anti-social elements disturbed the peace by making anti-national comments. According to the information received so far in this regard, five cases have been registered in Agra, Bareilly, Badaun and Sitapur districts and five persons have been taken into custody. Further action will be taken based on the evidence.

Kashmiri students at Raja Balwant Singh Engineering College (RBS) campus in Bichpuri has celebrated the victory of Pakistan on October 24 in T20 World Cup. Based on a complaint lodged by BJP Yuva Morcha president Shailu Pandit, Jagdishpura police registered a case against Arshid Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Shaukat Ahmed Ghani and arrested them.

Meanwhile, three engineering students from Kashmir were suspended for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after victory against India in a cricket match two days ago, said Dr Pankaj Gupta of Raja Balwant Singh Engineering College (RBS).

