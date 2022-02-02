Chittorgarh: The accident occurred on Udaipur Kota Highway passing through Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. The injured have been admitted to a District Hospital and two critically injured passengers were sent to a hospital in Udaipur. Those who have sustained minor injuries are staying at a guesthouse, said the police.

The ill-fated bus had rammed into a Scorpio vehicle, thereafter lost control and turned turtle. On hearing the screams of the passengers, local people rushed to the accident site to carry out relief and rescue operations. With the help of three ambulances and private vehicles, the injured passengers were rushed to hospitals, sources said.

According to the police, of the 17 injured, nine women passengers and two critically injured women travellers have been referred to a hospital in Udaipur. The bus was on its way from Rajkot, Gujarat to Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Additional district collector Ratan Kumar, sub-divisional officer Shyam Sundar Bishnoi, DSP Budhraj Tank, SHO of Koltwali police station Tulsiram along with police force visited the spot to take stock of the situation.