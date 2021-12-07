New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Tuesday announced revised guidelines for international arrivals in India as part of the preventive measures against threats posed by the new variant, Omicron. The central government also made self-declaration at Air Suvidha Portal mandatory for all international arrivals.

The guidelines require passengers to declare their current health status on the Air Suvidha Portal prior to boarding, along with documents such as copy of passport, RTPCR negative certificate conducted within 72 hours of departure, and vaccination certificate. This portal developed by MOCA will help authorities in contact tracing if any arrival passenger tests positive for Omicron.

As per the guidelines, travellers from 'countries at risk' should take the Covid-19 test after arrival (self-paid), and wait for the results before exiting the airport. If tested negative they will follow home quarantine for seven days. They will have to take a re-test on the eighth day and if negative, self-health monitoring for the next seven days. While returning, they have to provide a self-declaration form and a negative RTPCR report of a test conducted within 72 hrs on the Air Suvidha portal.



The 'countries at risk' include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Air Suvidha portal has already assisted 2,51,210 passengers between 1st and 5th December since the travel guidelines have been updated on 30 November. Furthermore, over 1 crore passengers had benefited from the Air Suvidha portal since its launch in August 2020.

