Sangrur: Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar has responded to the controversies surrounding him. After his infamous video during farmers' protest in Red Fort in 2021 went viral, this is the first time Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar has responded to it. The minister said that he went to Delhi as a farmer's son, and has not done anything wrong.

Sukhpal Khaira had posted the video of Deep Sidhu and Laljit Bhullar at Red Fort on his social media, after which Bhullar was criticized heavily for his participation in the protest that turned violent. Bhullar questioned Khaira on his stand on the Khalistan movement. He alleged that Khaira's father had demanded a separate state and he should clarify his stance.

In the video, Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Deep Sidhu were spotted at the Red Fort in the infamous farmer's protest that soon took the form of a Khalistan movement. The leaders present there drew a lot of flak for supporting the separatist movement and were believed to be involved in inciting farmers and invoking violence.

Earlier also Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar made headlines by performing stunts in his car. After the minister's video went viral, many questions were raised by his opponents. In the video, the minister was seen sitting on the sunroof of the car, while two of his aides were hanging out from the windows on either side to protect him. The minister had not only put his life but his bodyguards' at stake as well.