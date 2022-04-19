Kallakkurichi (TN): Transpersons perform the rituals during the Chithirai festival at Koothandavar temple near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu. Thousands of transpersons from various parts of the country congregate at Koovagam to mark this event.

As part of the rituals, they get thali or mangalsutra from the priests (symbolically marrying Lord Aravan). Singing and dancing and car processions follow. Transpersons not only from Tamil Nadu but also from various states including Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Kerala take part in the rituals.