Raipur: Nine people of the transgender community from the Maoist-hit Bastar were selected for the "Bastar Fighters Exam". The transgenders will now actively participate in fighting against Naxals and will become a support system to the security forces involved in the anti-Naxal operations.

Earlier this year, the Chhattisgarh government announced it would recruit tribals as 'Bastar Fighters' to strengthen the existing force to end the Maoist menace. Prior to the nine transgenders' appointment, 13 members of the community were already serving as 'Bastar Fighters' in the state.

One of the selected members, Divya Nishad said: "I am very happy today. I have no words to express my happiness. My colleagues and I worked very hard for this exam as this was an opportunity which has now changed our lives." Barkha, one of the trans people who was selected from Jagdalpur, said, "This is still not believable to me because I never thought that I would get a respectable job and will be given a chance to live with dignity."

The selected transgenders thanked the Chhattisgarh Government (Home Department), Police Headquarters Chhattisgarh and 'Bastar Fighters' Police. Transgender rights activist Vidya Rajput has also congratulated all the selected aspirants.